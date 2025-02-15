Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 601.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.