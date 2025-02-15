Entropy Technologies LP Invests $159,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APLE opened at $15.26 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

