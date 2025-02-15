Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $153,000 Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1,730.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 221,271 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $503.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. This represents a 3.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

