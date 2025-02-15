Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $206,000 Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average is $76.01.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.46. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $1,568,134.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,377,506 shares in the company, valued at $608,570,469.94. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 171,194 shares of company stock worth $14,579,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

