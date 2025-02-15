Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 2,401 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,306.06. This trade represents a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $65.33 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.