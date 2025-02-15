Entropy Technologies LP Takes $153,000 Position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 126,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $16.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $804.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.