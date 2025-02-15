Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$23.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

TSE:ERO opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$18.16 and a one year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.00.

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.17, for a total value of C$211,700.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

