Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 178.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.29.

Shares of FN stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $159.69 and a 52-week high of $281.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day moving average of $233.30.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

