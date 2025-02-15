FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.
