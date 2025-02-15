Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $4.89 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 23,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $2,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.17. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

