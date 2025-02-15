FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Confluent Issued By DA Davidson

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $1,746,174.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at $18,837,034.20. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,271 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $148,800.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 144,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,649.79. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,508,636 shares of company stock worth $47,198,798. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $462,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Confluent by 109.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Confluent by 307.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Confluent by 52.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

