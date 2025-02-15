Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.