Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,332,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,845,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,284,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after purchasing an additional 767,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,989,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

