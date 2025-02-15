HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

