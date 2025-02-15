HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HIVE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.46. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

