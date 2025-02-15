Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after buying an additional 69,451 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,194,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $279.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

