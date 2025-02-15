HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $900.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $710.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.11. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.