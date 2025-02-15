Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1,697.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 125,068 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,802,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 87,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $68.53 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

