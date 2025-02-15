International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after buying an additional 8,370,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 125.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,921,000 after buying an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,867,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in International Paper by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

IP stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

