Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

