JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.7% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,139,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $279.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

