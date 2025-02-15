JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $159,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 253,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16,185.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 168,004 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $176.15 and a 12-month high of $279.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

