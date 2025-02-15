KeyCorp Upgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to “Overweight”

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $920.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.75.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $734.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Creative Planning increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

