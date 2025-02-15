Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,806,000 after buying an additional 27,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 835,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $73.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

