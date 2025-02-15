Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 376 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after buying an additional 859,351 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after buying an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after buying an additional 87,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,165,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,442,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,003,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,531 shares of company stock valued at $24,341,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

