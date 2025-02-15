Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,125.80. The trade was a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,792.96. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock valued at $70,690,871. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

AFRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

