Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 101.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

