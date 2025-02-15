Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 115,910.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 336,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,915,000 after buying an additional 336,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,796,000 after buying an additional 283,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 11,510.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 188,082 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,601.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 181,252 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $97.41 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $102.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 37.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.30 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

