Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,386,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 14.9 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,823,806.18. This trade represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,695. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

