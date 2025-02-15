Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,963 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 95,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:AOM opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.