Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

