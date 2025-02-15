Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $894.73 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,079,323 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 221,810 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $894,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 39,743 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 638,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $285,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,291 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $1,118,525.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,352 shares in the company, valued at $22,080,578.32. The trade was a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

MSFT stock opened at $408.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $385.58 and a 12-month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

