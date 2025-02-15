Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Masco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,294,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,103,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,997,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,063,000 after purchasing an additional 520,555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,950,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 995,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 956.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 989,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,070,000 after purchasing an additional 895,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAS stock opened at $78.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.