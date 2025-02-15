Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $71,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 290.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,403 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 381.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,422,000 after buying an additional 520,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after buying an additional 83,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,240,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,033,000 after buying an additional 63,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.51, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 3.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 844.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

