Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,544. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $66.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -549.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

