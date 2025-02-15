Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 74,818 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,818 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $10.53 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

