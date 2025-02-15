Mizuho Raises MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $60.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $39.82 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

