Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $3,433,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,141,000 after acquiring an additional 96,720 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $9,149,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 129.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

