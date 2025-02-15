Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

RDDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.45.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $196.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. Reddit has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 47.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $4,270,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,542,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,635,015.41. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,083,012.24. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,357 shares of company stock valued at $39,357,388.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Reddit during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $2,557,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Reddit by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

