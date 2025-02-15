Needham & Company LLC Issues Positive Forecast for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Price

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. Upwork has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $18.14.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $1,302,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,653.55. This trade represents a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $73,213.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,221.23. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,203 shares of company stock worth $3,042,191 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Upwork by 45.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 71.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 42.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.