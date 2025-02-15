Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Iris Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.92.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

