Northland Securities Has Lowered Expectations for DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.25 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

