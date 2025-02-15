Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.46% of Northwest Pipe worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 34.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 272.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.05. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

