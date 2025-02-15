NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Vima LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 288.3% during the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 113,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,017.6% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

