NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 53,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

