NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vima LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 288.3% in the second quarter. Vima LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,068.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,017.6% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.88.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.