NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vima LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 123,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,268,000 after purchasing an additional 113,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.88. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

