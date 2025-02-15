OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on OMF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

