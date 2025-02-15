Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $305,261.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,201 shares of company stock valued at $17,003,724 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Upstart by 885.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 273.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,182,000 after buying an additional 109,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

