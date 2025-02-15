Q1 Earnings Estimate for Ecolab Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ecolab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $279.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $213.94 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.33. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Ecolab by 4.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 2,188.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III sold 70,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total value of $17,216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,178,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,511,348.95. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 260,415 shares of company stock valued at $63,544,899 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

